BLACKBERRY CITY — A vehicle traveling on West Virginia State Route 49 near Blackberry City just after 3 p.m. Friday crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer, according to Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby.
Goolsy said it appeared the passenger vehicle crossed the double line and made contact with the 18-wheeler, causing a laceration in the truck’s diesel tank. As a result, the tank leaked nearly the entire 50 gallons of diesel onto the roadway. Goolsby said a hazmat crew was called in to clean the diesel from the roadway.
One occupant from the passenger vehicle was transported and treated for minor injuries from the collision, according to Goolsby. No names were released as of press time.
Along with Mingo County Emergency Management, the Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, Mingo County Sheriff’S Department, the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Hanover Wrecker Service and Larry’s Wrecker Service all responded to the scene.