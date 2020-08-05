Essential reporting in volatile times.

A contracting company removes the signage from the Captain D’s location located on the hill at the Southside Mall in Goody, Kentucky, after it closed its doors on July 26.

 Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — Captain D’s located on the hill at the Southside Mall in Goody, Kentucky, closed its doors July 26. According to a post by the Southside Mall Facebook page, the decision to close the fast-food seafood restaurant came after longtime owner Ike Khosla recently passed away from cancer. A contracting company was on hand last week removing the Captain D’s signage from the building. According to the post, Khosla had operated the Captain D’s since 1991.