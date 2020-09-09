CHARLESTON — U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $700,000 in funding for opioid and illicit drug addiction relief for two locations in West Virginia.
This funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Rural Communities Opioid Response and Mental Health & Substance Abuse Service grant programs.
The Rural Communities Opioid Response Program at Williamson Health & Wellness Center in Williamson was awarded $200,000.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced how important it is to be there for those struggling with drug addiction and abuse,” Capito said. “Now more than ever, we must direct resources to curb the devastating impact that the opioid epidemic has caused in our communities. As future pandemic relief is negotiated, I made certain that increased substance abuse in West Virginia is addressed.”
“West Virginia was facing a drug epidemic long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and facing two crises at the same time has been difficult for many West Virginians,” Manchin said. “Our friends, neighbors, and family need help to manage their substance use disorder and this funding will help West Virginians do just that.”
The Mental Health & Substance Abuse Service Grant Program at the Prestera Center for Mental Health Services in Huntington was also awarded $500,000.