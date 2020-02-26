U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll visited several spots in Mingo and Logan counties Tuesday, Feb. 18, to observe ways the region is combating the drug epidemic.
Carroll, who is colloquially known as the “U.S. Drug Czar,” was appointed to his position by President Donald Trump on Feb. 9, 2018. Carroll, who has been to Huntington before, said he wanted to visit areas of the state that more rural.
“I’m very appreciative that the Senator (Capito) invited me to come,” Carroll said. “It’s different than other parts of West Virginia. It’s a little more rural. The economy needs more jobs and needs more help, because, from my perspective, that’s going to help people in getting people in recovery — if they have jobs to go back to, if they have good housing, it will help them on their road to recovery, so coming here and talking about broadband access, for example.”
Their first stop of the day was the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, where they met with CEO Dr. Dino Beckett to discuss his efforts in battling the drug issue. Capito said the two got a “good flavor” of what Beckett is accomplishing with the WHWC, and the two later visited a bakery recently opened by Beckett that employs individuals in recovery.
Capito and Carroll also went to the Mingo County Courthouse to attend the fifth Mingo County Drug Court graduation, where two individuals graduated and received certificates at the hour-long ceremony.
The ceremony included several speakers: Mingo County Chief Probation Officer Tonya Webb, Mingo County Drug Court Probation Officer Shawn Haubrich, Mingo County Circuit Court Judge Miki Thompson, Southwestern Regional Day Report Director Michelle Akers, Capito and Carroll. Numerous pieces of artwork made by Drug Court participants were on display.
Thompson said she didn’t initially think the drug court program would work, but now sees its benefit.
“Our drug court works,” Thompson said. “It works for, maybe, a smaller number of people, and it may not be for everybody, and I tell everybody before they start drug court that it is not for everybody. It is not simply a get-out-of-jail for free ticket. They work, they have classes, they do therapy every week, and every week, they have to stand up here by themselves and tell me what’s going on in their lives. That’s hard to do.
“I wasn’t a big fan of drug court,” she added. “I didn’t think it would work. I thought we were wasting our time and our money on something that wouldn’t help, but I feel like I’ve seen a lot of change, and I think I’ve seen some true change.”
Capito said the graduation was the second she has attended. She commended Thompson and the drug court program and spoke how state and federal lawmakers need to recognize the importance of such programs.
Carroll said he also was initially skeptical of the drug court system, but later came around.
“What we know is drug courts work, aversion courts work,” Carroll said. “I think that’s part of the reason we’re seeing success across the country.
“We also know that it is hard work,” Carroll said. “Quite frankly, we know that it’s easier just to go to jail. We know it’s easier to take that solution, but it’s not the long-term solution. It’s not the life change that you all are going for.”
According to Carroll, there has been a 4% decrease in nationwide overdose deaths — the first decrease in 29 years. He said West Virginia has almost tripled that with an 11% reduction.
During an interview with both the Williamson Daily News and The Logan Banner, Capito and Carroll said other programs such as medication-assisted treatment and wraparound trauma services have merit in treating the issue. They also said drugs need to be stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border, and both voiced support for President Trump’s proposed border wall, as well as new technologies that can detect drugs inside suspect vehicles before they enter.
Carroll, who recently completed a trip to Mexico, said 98% pure crystal methamphetamine was recently found during a massive bust at the border.
Drug court graduate Nathaniel Lucas began the program Jan. 4, 2019, and is one year sober as of Feb. 5, 2020. He completed 137 clean drug screenings and 234 hours of community service.
Graduate Rebecca Spencer of Williamson began drug court Jan. 23, 2019, and has completed 144 drug screens and 162 hours of community service. She has also since become employed at the Tug Valley Inn in downtown Williamson.
Spencer, 41, was emotional during her remarks, recalling a rough childhood of alcoholic parents and a long line of criminal arrests and drug and alcohol addiction issues throughout her adult life.
“Alcohol took literally everything I had,” Spencer said. “It’s a demon itself. I don’t care if it is legal.”
Spencer recalled the criminal arrest that finally led her into pursuing drug court. She said she evaded police by driving 60 mph up a hill in an area where 25 mph is considered driving fast.
“If it wasn’t for this program and me getting caught that day, I’d probably be dead or I would have probably run over someone, but here I am, in debt, living the sober life, and loving every minute of it,” Spencer said. “I got lost there for awhile. I lost some precious things in my life. I let that demon, alcohol, take control of me, but now, with the help of friends here at the courthouse, and in the drug court program, they gave me a life back. They took a chance on this recovering alcoholic and believed in me. They don’t realize that little faith they gave went a long way. They saved a life, and they saved me.”
After the graduation, Capito and Carroll then made their way to Logan, where they visited the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center’s office on Washington Avenue. After touring the facility, they sat down for a half-hour roundtable discussion with local officials regarding the drug problems in the region.
Capito recapped their visit to the WHWC and Mingo Drug Court graduation. Logan Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant said southern West Virginia communities like Logan need more community involvement like the WHWC is doing in Williamson. He added that transportation is an issue in coalfield communities and said the area has a methamphetamine problem, not an opioid problem.
Logan County Administrator Rocky Adkins said one of the biggest impacts the drug epidemic has on the county is the regional jail bill. He said the county budgets $1.2 million per year for the bill, but lately, that number is reaching $1.7 million and beyond, taking away from other projects — such as children’s programs, arts, recreation and tourism — that the county would rather spend those funds on.
“We’d like to see our dollars put toward the positive side of the equation and the preventative side,” Adkins said, “but we’re actually spending all of our dollars trying to recover the expense of what’s occurring. Our jail bills are just devastating our budget … we’re flushing dollars down the negative side of this equation instead of supporting the positive side of this equation.”
Tyler Brewster and Rachel Rubin with the SWRDRC outlined the Fresh Start program, a three-county community garden project operated by Day Report participants. Fresh Start was made possible by a nearly $400,000 opioid abuse recovery grant through the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance.
Rubin said the program delivered more than 2,000 pounds of vegetables to local food banks last summer.
“It’s pretty miraculous what we’ve been able to do with the Fresh Start program,” she said.
Carroll asked if local EMS crews have a mandatory transport policy for overdose victims, to which Adkins said they are allowed to refuse treatment if they wish. Michelle Akers, director of the SWRDRC, said Logan Regional Medical Center currently does not have a peer recovery support specialist in its emergency room staff, and grants are being looked into to add one.
The county’s juvenile drug court was also discussed. O’Briant said those patients are deemed “at-risk” and are dealt with on a preventative basis, if possible. He also noted that probably 95% of criminal cases in the county have a drug correlation.
After the roundtable, Carroll left for a flight to Chicago, and Capito visited the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville and later attended the Chapmanville vs. Scott boys basketball game. To see photos from her visit to the game, visit www.LoganBanner.com.