WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has announced new mobile office dates and locations during the month June.
Members of Capito’s staff will be available to provide constituents one-on-one assistance with casework and other issues they may be experiencing with federal agencies. Appointments are not required but are encouraged, and they can be made by visiting Capito’s mobile office page on her website.
1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1: Williamson Public Library, 101 Logan St., Williamson.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 6: Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E McDonald Ave., Man.