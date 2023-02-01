Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

LESAGE — The Huntington Area Development Council has closed the sale of its 100,000-square-foot shell building in the HADCO Business Park at Lesage to medical cannabis company Trulieve.

Trulieve is entering its second year of operations in Lesage. Initially the company invested more than $4.6 million and hired 34 full-time employees. It had committed to a one-year lease agreement with HADCO and decided to exercise the option to purchase the property, officials said.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

