WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in the general election for Mingo County Clerk.
Incumbent Larry “Yogi” Croaff was elected to the seat two years ago for the unfinished term of Jim Hatfield, who resigned in 2018.
“I graduated from Matewan High School,” Croaff said. “I studied criminal justice. I became a Matewan police officer. I served two years, and then I became a court bailiff.”
Croaff, who resides in Edgarton, said he hopes to continue to modernize his office and make information more accessible.
“If re-elected to my current position, I hope to have everything put online,” Croaff said. “When I started we were at 1%. We now have 55% of all our deeds digitized. I’d like to complete that.”
Croaff said his time working in the courthouse is how he decided to run two years ago.
“I was a bailiff doing security on the door of the courthouse,” Croaff said. “I really enjoyed the county clerk’s office because it’s where democracy begins at, and I really enjoyed that office.”
Croaff said some major undertakings during his administration have included redistricting and cleaning up the voter rolls, which removes inactive and deceased individuals from the registered voter list in the county.
“We took over 7,000 people off the voting rolls,” Croaff said. “With the budget being drastically cut, it was just three of us in the office. As clerk I’ve had to step up to the plate and work.”
Republican Bethany Goad Cisco of Matewan ran unopposed in her party’s primary. Cisco has been a county employee for more than 19 years and a deputy clerk for the past seven years in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office.
“I am a 2022 of Matewan High and attended Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College,” Cisco said. “I’ve worked under three different county clerks.”
Cisco said one of her focuses would be on employees in the office itself.
“I will work side-by-side with all office employees,” Cisco said. “I want to create a welcoming office environment.”
Cisco said she would like to see more documents in the office available online for search and purchase to make the customer experience easier.
“I want to serve all customers in a timely manner,” Cisco said. “I want to modernize the office and restore trust in county government. I want voters to feel confident in their voting experience. I would research concerns our citizens may have.”
Cisco said above all, she knows that elected officials answer to their constituents. She said her experience with working in this specific office would help her to perform the duties needed.
“I want to always remember that all county employees and elected officials work for the citizens of the county,” Cisco said. “I truly believe government exists to protect and serve the citizens. I’ve never held a political office. I am not a politician; I am a working employee. I am experienced in all aspects of the office.”