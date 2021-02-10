The candidates are in place for the 2021 elections that will be held during the month of June in the Mingo County municipalities of Gilbert and Matewan.
In both towns, the town recorder, all seats on the town councils and both mayor spots are up for grabs.
For Gilbert, three candidates filed to run for mayor, including incumbent Jennifer Miller, John G. Adams Jr. and Chad Bishop.
Gilbert has four open at-large seats on the town council, and six candidates have applied, including four incumbents, Quinn Miller, Kyle Surber, Olivia Glanden and Curtis Lester, as well as Robert Bobbera and Stanley Justus.
For the position of town recorder, incumbent Michael Fox was the lone candidate to file.
In the town of Matewan, two candidates filed to run for mayor. Incumbent Matt Moore, who was just appointed mayor in December after former Mayor Sheila Kessler resigned, filed for election and will be opposed by David Hatfield.
Eleven candidates filed for the five open at-large seats on the town council, including three of the current council members.
Incumbents Kathy McCoy, Jeff Hatfield and Sheila Kessler, who was appointed to fill Moore’s spot on the council after he was appointed mayor, will seek to retain their spots.
They will be challenged by Grant Conley, Michael Dotson, Angela Gooslin, Francine Jones, Tonya Jones, Marsha Lockard, Larry Ross and Bill Sutterlin in what is expected to be a hotly contested race.
Current council members Edward “Tag” Keith and Jessica Horner are not seeking re-election while Town Recorder Crystal Moore will retain her position as she was the lone candidate to file to run for that position.
Elections in both towns are nonpartisan, which means candidates are not affiliated with any party and only one election will take place.
Both elections are set for Tuesday, June 8, with early voting scheduled from May 25 to June 5.
In the upcoming election for the county seat of Williamson, current councilman from Ward 4 Joe Venturino (D) filed to retain his seat after the required paperwork was received last week in the mail, according to City Clerk Cheri Horton.
Venturino will be challenged in the Ward 4 race by Michael Maynard, Mike Casey and Clark Napier. Williamson’s primary election is Tuesday, April 13, with the general election scheduled for June 8.