CHARLESTON — With the filing period over, candidates across West Virginia are now looking toward the 2022 primary election, which is set for Tuesday, May 10.
Other dates to remember:
- From now until May 4: Voters can send an absentee ballot application to their county clerk in person, by mail or electronically.
- April 19: Voter registration deadline for the primary election.
- April 27-May 7: Early voting in person at the county courthouse during normal business hours. Early voting will also be conducted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the last two Saturdays before the primary election.
Mingo County is now included in West Virginia State Senate 6, West Virginia State House 29 and West Virginia State House 34.
The following candidates have filed to seek office in the 2022 election:
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings: Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield.
Republican Filings: Carol Miller of Huntington, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE DISTRICT 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Incumbent: Mark Maynard (R)
Democrat Filings: None.
Republican Filings: Sabrina Grace of Williamson, Wesley Blankenship of Baisden, Mark R. Maynard of Wayne.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
Democrat Filings: David Thompson of Fort Gay.
Republican Filings: Nate Randolph of East Lynn, Matthew Deskins of Delbarton, Henry Corby Dillon of Fort Gay.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 34 (southern Mingo County, northwestern McDowell)
Democrat Filings: Mark Colegrove of Delbarton.
Republican Filings: Big John White of Delbarton, Mark Dean of Gilbert.
MINGO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: James Baisden, Kermit-Harvey District; John W. Preece, Lee District; Tom Slone, Williamson District.
Nonpartisan Filings: STAFFORD DISTRICT: Justin Billy Endicott of Gilbert. LEE DISTRICT: Eric Evans of Williamson, Amy Dearfield Hannah of Delbarton, John Warren Preece of Delbarton. KERMIT-HARVEY DISTRICT: James Ed Baisden of Dingess, Scott Grimmett of Lenore. WILLIAMSON DISTRICT: Tom Slone of Williamson.
MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Lonnie Hannah
Democrat Filings: Lonnie Hannah of Williamson.
Republican Filings: Audrey Gay Smith of Gilbert.
MINGO COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Larry “Yogi” Croaff (D)
Democrat Filings: Larry “Yogi” Croaff of Edgarton, Renee Smith of Kermit.
Republican Filings: Bethany Goad-Cisco of Matewan.
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION — Taylor seat
Incumbent: Thomas Taylor (R)
Democrat Filings: Doug Kirk of Lenore.
Republican Filings: Thomas Taylor of Williamson, Harold B. Davis of Williamson.
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION — Fortner seat
Incumbent: Marty Fortner (appointed to complete Gavin Smith’s term) (R)
Democrat Filings: Nathan Brown of Lenore.
Republican Filings: Marty Fortner of Gilbert, Russell L. Deskins of Williamson.
MINGO CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Filings: Helen Ann Stanley of Williamson, Harry Keith White of Gilbert.