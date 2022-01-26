CHARLESTON — The candidate filing period for the 2022 election ends this Saturday.
According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, candidates have until midnight Saturday, Jan. 29, to file to get on the 2022 party primary ballot.
Interested candidates for federal, legislative, circuit and family court judicial seats, and elected offices that span more than one county will have to file at the Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston or the Secretary of State’s business hubs in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. Candidates for county-level offices can file with the county clerk’s office.
Candidates also can mail certificates of announcement and filing fees to the Secretary of State’s Office. The certificate of announcement application is available at GoVoteWV.com.
“After overseeing an historic general election in November 2020 and more than 100 municipal elections in 2021, our team and our county clerks are ready for the 2022 midterm elections,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a statement. “I will do everything within my authority as the state’s chief election official to work with all 55 county clerks to ensure that our elections are safe, fair, and secure.”
Potential candidates for the statehouse should visit GoVoteWV.com and the Legislature’s website to see the new Senate and House redistricting maps and determine what district they are eligible to run in. State law requires candidates to be residents of the district they’re running in, as well as be registered voters and be of age to hold the office by the November general election.
Mingo County is now included in West Virginia State Senate 6, West Virginia State House 29 and West Virginia State House 34.
The 2022 primary election is Tuesday, May 10.
The following candidates had filed to seek office in the 2022 election as of Monday afternoon:
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE DISTRICT 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Incumbent: Mark Maynard (R)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Mark R. Maynard of Wayne.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
No filings yet.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 34 (southern Mingo County, northwestern McDowell)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Mark Dean of Gilbert.
MINGO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: James Baisden, Kermit-Harvey District; John W. Preece, Lee District; Tom Slone, Tug-Hardee District.
Nonpartisan Filings: STAFFORD DISTRICT: Justin Billy Endicott of Gilbert.
MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Lonnie Hannah
Democrat Filings: Lonnie Hannah of Williamson.
Republican Filings: None yet.
MINGO COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Larry “Yogi” Croaff (D)
Democrat Filings: Renee Smith of Kermit.
Republican Filings: None yet.
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Thomas Taylor (R)
No party listed: Doug Kirk of Lenore.
Democrat Filings: Nathan Brown of Lenore.
Republican Filings: Russell L. Deskins of Williamson.