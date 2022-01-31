CHARLESTON — The candidate filing period for the 2022 election closed Saturday.
Any filings postmarked by Saturday, Jan. 29 will be accepted, so additional candidates may be added to the ballot this week.
The 2022 primary election is Tuesday, May 10.
“After overseeing an historic general election in November 2020 and more than 100 municipal elections in 2021, our team and our county clerks are ready for the 2022 midterm elections,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a statement. “I will do everything within my authority as the state’s chief election official to work with all 55 county clerks to ensure that our elections are safe, fair, and secure.”
Mingo County is now included in West Virginia State Senate 6, West Virginia State House 29 and West Virginia State House 34.
The following candidates had filed to seek office in the 2022 election as of Monday afternoon:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE DISTRICT 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Incumbent: Mark Maynard (R)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Sabrina Grace of Williamson, Wesley Blankenship of Baisden, Mark R. Maynard of Wayne.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
Democrat Filings: David Thompson of Fort Gay.
Republican Filings: Nate Randolph of East Lynn, Matthew Deskins of Delbarton, Henry Corby Dillon of Fort Gay.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 34 (southern Mingo County, northwestern McDowell)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Mark Dean of Gilbert.
MINGO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: James Baisden, Kermit-Harvey District; John W. Preece, Lee District; Tom Slone, Tug-Hardee District.
Nonpartisan Filings: STAFFORD DISTRICT: Justin Billy Endicott of Gilbert.
LEE DISTRICT: Eric Evans of Williamson, Amy Dearfield Hannah of Delbarton, John Warren Preece of Delbarton. KERMIT-HARVEY DISTRICT: James Ed Baisden of Dingess.
MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Lonnie Hannah
Democrat Filings: Lonnie Hannah of Williamson.
Republican Filings: Audrey Gay Smith of Gilbert.
MINGO COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Larry “Yogi” Croaff (D)
Democrat Filings: Larry “Yogi” Croaff of Edgarton, Renee Smith of Kermit.
Republican Filings: Bethany Goad-Cisco of Matewan.
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION — Taylor seat
Incumbent: Thomas Taylor (R)
Democrat Filings: Doug Kirk of Lenore.
Republican Filings: Thomas Taylor of Williamson, Harold B. Davis of Williamson.
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION — Fortner seat
Incumbent: Marty Fortner (appointed to complete Gavin Smith’s term) (R)
Democrat Filings: Nathan Brown of Lenore.
Republican Filings: Marty Fortner of Gilbert, Russell L. Deskins of Williamson.