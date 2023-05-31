Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Canaan Valley Resort is hosting multiple different guided hikes in summer and fall 2023.

DAVIS, W.Va. — Canaan Valley Resort will host more than 10 expert and naturalist-led hikes of the region’s most ecologically unique and scenic areas throughout the summer and fall.

“Given our location in the highest valley in the eastern United States, the incredible scenery, distinctive flora and fauna, and cooler mountain temperatures, Canaan Valley is a mecca for outdoor explorers,” said Matt Baker, Canaan Valley Resort general manager, in a press release.

