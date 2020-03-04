On Feb. 25, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades endorsed Ben Salango for governor.
IUPAT represents over 1,800 members in the construction industry across West Virginia. Its membership includes painters, drywall finishers, glaziers, hydroblasters/vacuum technicians and sign and display workers. This is the union's first endorsement of the 2020 election cycle.
IUPAT District Council 53 Business Manager Dan Poling praised Salango for his unwavering support of strong union jobs.
“IUPAT District Council 53 is excited to rally behind Ben Salango in this race,” Poling said in a news release. “His candidacy is a breath of fresh air for working families in West Virginia. Ben’s work as a Kanawha County Commissioner, an attorney, and a small business owner proves his commitment to helping West Virginians, creating jobs, and getting things done.”
Poling said union members plan on campaigning for Salango in the race for governor.
West Virginians for Life endorses Justice for re-election
West Virginians for Life Political Action Committee (WVL-PAC), the internal political action committee of West Virginians for Life, the state’s largest and most influential pro-life organization, recently announced the endorsement of incumbent Gov. Jim Justice.
“We commend Jim Justice for his support of pro-life legislation while serving as governor of West Virginia and are confident he will continue to be a strong advocate for the right to life in his next term,” said Wanda Franz, Ph.D., president of West Virginians for Life, in a news release.
Justice welcomed the endorsement and noted he looks forward to signing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
"As long as I am Governor, I will always defend the right to life of every unborn child,” Justice said in the release.