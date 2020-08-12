CHARLESTON — The United Mine Workers of America West Virginia Council of the Coal Miners Political Action Committee have unanimously endorsed Sam Petsonk for West Virginia attorney general.
Petsonk, a ninth-generation West Virginian, says he has spent his career advocating for coal miners and workers.
“West Virginia coal miners have had a hard row to hoe in recent decades. But the UMWA has been there fighting and winning at seemingly every turn. We’re now engaged in a struggle to protect all of those things that union coal miners have sacrificed so much to win over many generations: fair pay, safety, benefits and stabler job opportunities,” Petsonk said. “Winning is the only option that has ever been good enough for the Mine Workers. And it’s the only option that’s good enough for me.”
The unanimous vote among the state COMPAC Council members took place via Zoom conference call on Monday.
“I have known Sam for a long time, and I have always found him to be a passionate advocate for people,” UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said. “His work on behalf of coal miners and their families is a shining example of what a good lawyer should be doing.
“Sam’s support for coal miners extends to supporting their jobs as well,” Roberts said. “His plan for revitalizing the coal industry in West Virginia is innovative and makes use of the full powers of the Attorney General’s Office in ways that benefit miners, families, communities and the state as a whole. Merely trying to recapture the past when it comes to developing a future for coal jobs will not cut it. We have to embrace new technology and new approaches if we are going to preserve coal jobs in the long-term. Sam has that vision.”
Beach suggests legislation to aid dairy farms
MORGANTOWN — Agriculture commissioner candidate and current state senator Bob Beach says he will propose legislation aimed at helping dairy farms survive and hopefully entice new producers to get into the business.
“Dairy farms are an important part of the community and the local economy,” Beach said. “The economic value of one dairy cow is worth approximately $20,000 to the local economy. So we need to do everything we can to help the producers stay in business and even expand whenever possible. Sadly, herds are disappearing at an alarming rate and we need to do all we can to stop this trend.”
Beach, working with former assistant agriculture commissioner and dairy specialist Steve Miller, crafted legislation giving producers a substantial tax break when they receive a price that is under the cost of production. Beach believes, “a well-structured and tiered tax credit could help offset the cost of production, and give struggling farmers relief during difficult market times.”
Tax relief could be the difference between dairy farmers staying in business or getting out, Miller said.
“Dairy farming is a little different in that you just can’t get in and out in a heartbeat. In addition, besides the economic benefits, local dairy farms make good sense. Why haul milk hundreds or even thousands of miles to a processor when it can be done right here in West Virginia?” Miller said. “Senator Beach understands food security and food safety are other extremely important facets that must be considered as well. Having huge dairy farms concentrated in one area is like having all your eggs in one basket.”
Salango earns United Mine Workers of America endorsement
CHARLESTON — On Tuesday, the United Mine Workers of America endorsed West Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango.
Salango is running what he says is a pro-union and pro-labor platform, and has vowed “to protect coal mining jobs and keep coal mines safe.” AFT-West Virginia, the state’s leading teachers union, also backed Salango last month.
Salango, who is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice, said he was humbled to receive the endorsement. United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil E. Roberts said Salango is the “clear choice” for governor.
“His family has UMWA roots and he understands the critical importance of the coal industry to West Virginia,” Roberts said in a statement.
The UMWA endorsed Justice’s 2016 campaign for governor.