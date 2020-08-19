BECKLEY, W.Va. — Sam Petsonk has been endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers, the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association and the West Virginia Education Association in his bid to serve as attorney general of West Virginia.
Collectively, AFT, WVEA and WVSSPA have thousands of members who serve in the state’s public schools.
Petsonk has brought legal actions to compel the state to adequately fund the schools in rural and low-income areas, according to his campaign.
“Our West Virginia Constitution enshrines education as a fundamental right,” he said in a news release. “We must fulfill our constitutional duties to improve public education continuously in West Virginia. It’s a matter of the utmost moral and economic urgency.”
Petsonk is seeking to unseat incumbent Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Other groups that have endorsed Petsonk include West Virginia AFL-CIO, United Mine Workers, United Steelworkers, and the West Virginia State Building & Construction Trades Council.
Salango endorsed by United Auto Workers of West Virginia
CHARLESTON — On Monday, Aug. 10, Ben Salango’s campaign announced the endorsement of the West Virginia Chapter of the United Auto Workers (UAW).
Ken Collinson of the UAW said, “We are proud to stand with Ben Salango because he’s always stood up for working people. Ben didn’t come from money. He is a true West Virginian who will always put the people first. Jim Justice has shown us that he only cares about himself.”
Salango, the Democratic nominee for governor, says he will continue standing up for working West Virginia families.
“I will ensure that West Virginians have access to good-paying jobs, affordable health care, and access to educational resources like vocational and technical training,” he said in a news release.
The UAW is one of the largest and most diverse unions in North America, with members in every sector of the economy. The UAW has 3,000 active and retired members in West Virginia.