Dave Miller, former deputy commissioner of agriculture and head of WVU Extension, this week kicked off his candidacy for West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture at his farm in Tunnelton, West Virginia.
“Over the past several months, I have talked with farmers and people all over West Virginia, many of whom have asked me to run for this position,” Miller said in a news release. “They told me that because of my firsthand experience as a farmer, as well as my work as deputy commissioner under Commissioner Gus R. Douglass and my service with the Extension Service and the Legislature, they believe I am uniquely qualified to advance agriculture across West Virginia.”
Miller has worked as a teacher, principal, coach and director of personnel in West Virginia’s public schools, and was later elected to both the House of Delegates and the state Senate. After serving as deputy commissioner of agriculture for five years, he then served West Virginia University in key positions, including as associate provost and director of extension.
“I have had the honor to work with farmers and those in agri-business in all 55 West Virginia counties,” Miller said. “For the past several years, my wife, Barbara, and I have learned even more about this vital industry by raising beef and dairy cattle as well as field crops at our 100-acre farm here in Tunnelton. Through this firsthand experience, we fully understand the struggles of West Virginia farmers and want to help them be more successful. We are very proud to call ourselves ‘farmers.’”
The registered Democrat said he plans a grassroots campaign based on listening to farmers and voters all across the state and using social media to communicate with constituents. Learn more about Miller on his Facebook page.