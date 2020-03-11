PARSONS, W.Va. — College-age students who are ready to use their skills, energy and passion for shaping a better world by influencing youth are asked to apply to Camp Horseshoe.
Horseshoe’s summer season includes nationally recognized teen civic leadership and entrepreneurship camps, Adventure Camp for 7- to 12-year-olds, and Youth Opportunity Camps for low-income boys and girls. The camp is in the Monongahela National Forest.
Horseshoe camp counselors help teens and children become more productive citizens. Living, working and playing at camp is the foundation for lifelong memories, friendships and skills in leadership and service. Summer positions provide a living allowance, meals and lodging during the 10-week commitment.
For information, call Horseshoe at 304-478-2481, e-mail horseshoe@yla-youthleadership.org or write Horseshoe Leadership Center at 3309 Horseshoe Run Road, Parsons, WV 26287-9029. Limited positions are available.