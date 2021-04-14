BECKLEY — Camp Hope — for bereaved children ages 7-17 who are coping with the loss of a significant person — will be offered from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, June 15-17, at the Glade Springs Resort Pavilion in Daniels, West Virginia.
Licensed professionals will teach participants coping tactics for grief-related experiences, according to officials from Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV).
“COVID-19 has presented endless mental health and coping challenges to bereaved children in the community. Camp Hope’s bereavement specialists will teach these children how to manage their grief amidst these unprecedented circumstances,” said Tommy Redden, social services coordinator of HSWV. “Participants will engage in several fun activities with children who share similar experiences.”
Camp Hope is free to all participants, but registration is required. Call the Bereavement Department at 304-255-6404 or email camphope@hospiceofsoutherwnv.org to register. Please notify staff if applicant is in need of transportation assistance. Applications must be received by Friday, May 28.