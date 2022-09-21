Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley High School held their annual Homecoming festivities this past week. Senior Cami Thompson was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen. The Panthers played East Ridge in front of a big crowd and defeated the Warriors 33-22.

Recommended for you