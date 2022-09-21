NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley High School held their annual Homecoming festivities this past week. Senior Cami Thompson was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen. The Panthers played East Ridge in front of a big crowd and defeated the Warriors 33-22.
Cami Thompson crowned Tug Valley Homecoming Queen
jmccormick
