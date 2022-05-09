HUNTINGTON — After a few rain-slogged days, the clouds broke Sunday for the opening day of Camden Park, during which mothers could get in for $1 with any guest paying regular admission.
The park is marking its 119th summer since it was established in 1903.
The historic 26-acre family-run park, West Virginia’s only amusement park, has more than two dozen major rides and attractions, including a carousel that dates to the park’s earliest days, a popular Haunted House ride and the Big Dipper, a vintage 1958 wooden roller coaster that attracts die-hard coaster fans from all over the country.
Ride supervisor Shawn Wellman said Camden Park is excited to welcome people back for a more normal summer.
The park is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through May, and the park will be open Thursday through Sunday beginning in June.
Wellman said Camden Park is “the best place in the world” and with how long the park has been around, he hopes families continue tradition of bringing their young ones to enjoy the rides.
“This is a generational place here,” he said. “We’ve been here over 100 years, and people who brought their kids now are grandparents bringing their kids’ kids.”
Colton and Kristen Bragg, along with their 4-year-old son Jayden, visited Camden Park for the first time Sunday. The Braggs said not only did they want to spend time together for Mother’s Day, they also enjoyed the kid-friendly atmosphere for their son’s first amusement park experience.
“He (Jayden) has never been to an amusement park, and it’s Mother’s Day, so we wanted to get out and do something fun and family-oriented,” Colton Bragg said.
Kristen Bragg said the park was more than she expected, and she thought it was a fun, fairly priced park for families.
Brittany White visited Camden Park Sunday with her kids Lily, 12, and Jackson, 5.
White said the family purchased season tickets, and she’s happy both of her children can enjoy all of the rides.
“It’s a family-friendly area to bring your kids, and Jackson can ride all the rides now, so we just have a blast here,” she said.