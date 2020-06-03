WILLIAMSON — Cam Mining is facing a suit by a former employee who alleges he suffered heat stroke after the air conditioning overheated on the front end loader he was operating.
Kenneth Cole and Billie Jean Cole filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Cam Mining LLC alleging deliberate intent.
Kenneth Cole was working as a loader operator for Cam Mining on Feb. 20, 2018.
He alleges that the air conditioner on the front end loader he was operating became too hot. He claims he suffered heat stroke as well as mental anguish. The plaintiffs allege Cam Mining failed to provide a safe work environment and equipment for its employees.
The Coles seek monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. They are represented by Samuel Hanna in Charleston.
Mingo Circuit Court case number 20-C-23