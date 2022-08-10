Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Screenshot 2022-08-03 152803.gif

The Foundry Theater’s Horror Shorts Contest seeks original short films created by the public that are no longer than 5 minutes but no shorter than 3 minutes in length.

 Submitted image

HUNTINGTON — One way to motivate amateur filmmakers is to challenge the artists to create.

That is exactly what the Foundry Theater is doing with its new Horror Shorts Contest and Film Festival.

Recommended for you