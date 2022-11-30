Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Businesses downtown celebrated Small Business Saturday to close out the Thanksgiving weekend and mark the start of the holiday shopping season.

The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, which works to promote local businesses year-round, celebrated Small Business Saturday Nov. 26 at its new venture The Collective.

