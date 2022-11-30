WILLIAMSON — Businesses downtown celebrated Small Business Saturday to close out the Thanksgiving weekend and mark the start of the holiday shopping season.
The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, which works to promote local businesses year-round, celebrated Small Business Saturday Nov. 26 at its new venture The Collective.
“I was so excited when we opened,” said Chris Dotson, president of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce board and owner of CC Coffee and Tea Interest inside The Collective. “Probably about a week after we opened, I turned to Randall (Sanger, chamber director) and said Small Business Saturday this year will be so much fun because we have these new small businesses to go along with what was already in town.”
Dotson said while Small Business Saturday is geared toward encouraging locals to support the businesses in their town, they had also seen a number of tourists stop in the retail space Saturday.
“We’ve had a lot of out-of-town guests coming in today,” Dotson said. “Everybody’s been really pleased with The Collective, and they’ve enjoyed coming in here and shopping and seeing all the products here, the variety that we have here.”
Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. It is designed to promote supporting local business during the holiday shopping season.
The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., hosts several boutique-style, retail and artisan-based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store.
Shops located in The Collective are White Daisy Boutique, Southern Mercantile LLC, Maple Grove Books, CC Coffee and Tea Interest, Gift Nation Personalization, The Twisted Sisters Creations & Home Décor, Steadfast Boutique and the Randall Sanger Photography Gallery.
The Collective is open each week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. More information about each shop can be found on The Collective’s Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.