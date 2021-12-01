The West Virginia Women’s Business Center is now accepting applications for both mentors and mentees through its newly launched Start, Scale, Succeed Mentorship program.
Through the program’s web-based platform, participants can make connections and find the tools and resources they need to identify and achieve their goals.
Mentors also enjoy a vast array of perks, including free marketing and promotional opportunities for their small business valued at over $5,000.
For both mentors and mentees, the program presents an opportunity to expand their networks, gain new knowledge and insights and build new skills.
Those interested will have a chance to learn more during a free webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tell Your Story: Effective Marketing for Small Businesses,” will be hosted by the WV WBC and presented by Rachel Coffman of Coffman Collaborative.
Attendees will hear from a mentor and mentee in the program about why they joined, and will also get expert guidance on how to use values-based communication to enhance their small business marketing efforts.
Start, Scale, Succeed Mentorship Program is currently accepting mentors. Mentees will be placed on a wait list. More information is available online at wvwomen.org.