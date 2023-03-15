Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A new medical cannabis dispensary is coming soon to the 900 block of 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington, across from Pullman Square in the former Battlearium location.

Pending all of its needed approvals, Cannabist is expected to open toward the end of the month, a spokesperson for Columbia Care, the company that owns Cannabist, said in an email response to questions.

