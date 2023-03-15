HUNTINGTON — A new medical cannabis dispensary is coming soon to the 900 block of 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington, across from Pullman Square in the former Battlearium location.
Pending all of its needed approvals, Cannabist is expected to open toward the end of the month, a spokesperson for Columbia Care, the company that owns Cannabist, said in an email response to questions.
Columbia Care currently has dispensaries in 17 states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
According to the spokesperson, Cannabist Huntington will offer a variety of medical cannabis products, including Columbia Care’s most popular brands Seed & Strain, Classix, Triple Seven and PRESS 2.0.
In addition to receiving five dispensary licenses from the state, which includes locations in Huntington, St. Albans, Beckley, Morgantown and Williamstown, Columbia Care also has a growers and processors license through the state, which means it can grow and manufacture its own products. That facility is located in Falling Water in Berkeley County.
Per state guidelines, all cannabis products sold in West Virginia dispensaries must be grown and processed in the state. In 2017 West Virginia became the 29th state to pass a medical cannabis law.
For more information about Columbia Care’s West Virginia locations, go to gocannabist.com/wv.
RIBBON CUTTING FOR HUNTINGTON ELITE AESTHETIC TREATMENTS TAKES PLACE: The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting for Huntington Elite Aesthetic Treatments, 342 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington at 11 a.m., Friday, March 10.
Owned and operated by Christy Gibson, Huntington Elite Aesthetic Treatments is a medical spa facility with the goal of helping its clients through the art of amplifying beauty and making small enhancements. Its services include an assortment of facials, micro-needling, injectables, weight loss management and laser treatments.
Gibson is a family nurse practitioner in the Huntington community. She began her nursing career in 2006 after graduating from the West Virginia University School of Nursing. Gibson became interested in aesthetics and began training in Austin, Texas, through Aesthetic Medical Educators Training; in Chicago at the Confidence Bar; in Tampa, Florida, at D’Vine Aesthetics; and in Boston through the National Laser Institute.
For more information about Huntington Elite Aesthetic Treatments and its services, visit https://heatwv.com/.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.