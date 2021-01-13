Essential reporting in volatile times.

20210108_123238.jpg

 Photo Courtesy Burch PK8

Abbey Curry, a fifth-grade virtual student of Mrs. Sandra Porter’s at Burch PK-8, recently received praise for a social studies project she submitted. According to Porter, the students were asked to create a timeline of 10 major United States events from 1850-1930 and to include an additional timeline of five major West Virginia events during the same time period. The students were required to include a short description and source information regarding each event and an explanation pertaining to the correlation between the U.S. Events and the West Virginia Events.