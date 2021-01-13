Abbey Curry, a fifth-grade virtual student of Mrs. Sandra Porter’s at Burch PK-8, recently received praise for a social studies project she submitted. According to Porter, the students were asked to create a timeline of 10 major United States events from 1850-1930 and to include an additional timeline of five major West Virginia events during the same time period. The students were required to include a short description and source information regarding each event and an explanation pertaining to the correlation between the U.S. Events and the West Virginia Events.
Burch student recognized for Social Studies project
- Williamson Daily News
