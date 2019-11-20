These students made the All-A Honor Roll for the first 9-weeks at Burch PK-8 but were omitted from the list that published in the Wednesday, Nov. 13, edition.

Those straight-A students were:

  • Keegan Adkins
  • Nathan Adkins
  • Carmyn Akers
  • Aubrey Baisden
  • Caylee Baisden
  • Taralyn Barath
  • Kaylee Chapman
  • Journey Blair
  • Brennic Blankenship
  • Maddi Blankenship
  • Danny Butcher
  • Hunter Chambers
  • Kylee Chambers
  • Brody Church
  • Elizabeth Church
  • Jacey Coleman
  • Malaki Collins
  • Elliott Copley
  • Serenity Curry
  • Emily Davis
  • Kaleb Dempsey
  • Lashayla Dempsey
  • Jaylin Diamond
  • Neacy Edmiston
  • Lindsey Evans
  • Jesse Farley
  • Macey Farley
  • Ethan Ferris
  • Alex Ford
  • Alivia Francis
  • Josilyn Francis
  • Jazmine Hall
  • Victoria Hall
  • Owen Harris
  • Dillon Hatfield
  • Kaleb Hitchcock
  • Cheyenne Hubert
  • Carly Hunt
  • Ronnie Hunt
  • Bobby Jones
  • Makenley Keatley
  • Kagan Layne