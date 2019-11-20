These students made the All-A Honor Roll for the first 9-weeks at Burch PK-8 but were omitted from the list that published in the Wednesday, Nov. 13, edition.
Those straight-A students were:
- Keegan Adkins
- Nathan Adkins
- Carmyn Akers
- Aubrey Baisden
- Caylee Baisden
- Taralyn Barath
- Kaylee Chapman
- Journey Blair
- Brennic Blankenship
- Maddi Blankenship
- Danny Butcher
- Hunter Chambers
- Kylee Chambers
- Brody Church
- Elizabeth Church
- Jacey Coleman
- Malaki Collins
- Elliott Copley
- Serenity Curry
- Emily Davis
- Kaleb Dempsey
- Lashayla Dempsey
- Jaylin Diamond
- Neacy Edmiston
- Lindsey Evans
- Jesse Farley
- Macey Farley
- Ethan Ferris
- Alex Ford
- Alivia Francis
- Josilyn Francis
- Jazmine Hall
- Victoria Hall
- Owen Harris
- Dillon Hatfield
- Kaleb Hitchcock
- Cheyenne Hubert
- Carly Hunt
- Ronnie Hunt
- Bobby Jones
- Makenley Keatley
- Kagan Layne