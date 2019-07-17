A ribbon-cutting was held Monday for Bucci's Barbershop at 212 Pike St. in Williamson in a second-floor location next door to the BBQ Pit. Joseph Bucci, a young entrepreneur, started the three-chair shop. Two other barbers, Tyler Hager and Seth Sammons, have also joined the shop. Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Wes Wilson, far right, organized the ceremony. Chamber President Chris Dotson, Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield and Dr. Don Lambert joined in for the ceremonial ribbon cutting. Several family members and friends of all three barbers attended the grand opening.
- Kyle Lovern/Williamson Daily News