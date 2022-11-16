WILLIAMSON — Democrat Nathan Brown secured a seat on the Mingo County Commission in the Nov. 8 special election for the unexpired term of the late Gavin Smith. He will serve through 2026.
Brown received 3,048 votes, compared to Republican challenger Russell Deskins’ 2,580, according to the unofficial results reported by the Mingo County Clerk’s Office. A canvass will take place this week, per state code.
“I’m elated to win the county commission seat,” Brown said. “I thought it was a way to have a more direct impact on the people of Mingo County versus the Legislature, where sometimes you’re limited on what you do. I’m really appreciative of the people who came out and voted for me, and I understand the people who couldn’t or didn’t, and that’s OK, too. We represent all of Mingo County. Tomorrow we’ll put all this behind us and get to work to try to move our county forward.”
Brown, who resides in Lenore, was unopposed in the May primary. He works as a lawyer in Williamson. Brown previously served two terms in the West Virginia Legislature representing the 20th district. He chose not to seek re-election this year to instead pursue the county commission seat.
“Primarily, I wanted to try to get into a role that allowed a better ability to serve people more locally,” Brown said prior to the election. “In the state Legislature you’re really tasked with writing West Virginia law that governs everyone in the state. I felt I could make a better impact on Mingo County as a commissioner versus a legislator.”
When interviewed before the election and asked what issues he hoped to focus on if elected, Brown named the litter problem as a major issue that needs to be addressed. He also mentioned the growing jail bill, which he said he feels the state needs to reassess the system for after the implementation of regional jails.
“One of the things we’ve got to do, is we’ve got to find a way to patrol our litter problem,” Brown said. “We’ve got to look at things such as transfer stations. We’ve got to look at litter control as part of community service. We also need to focus on the jail bill. The jail bill for the county costs a lot of money. A lot of taxpayer resources go into housing inmates.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.