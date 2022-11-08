Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON – Democrat Nathan Brown secured a seat on the Mingo County Commission in a special election Tuesday for the unexpired term of the late Gavin Smith. He will serve through 2026.

Brown received 3,048 votes, compared to Republican challenger Russell Deskins’ 2,580, according to the unofficial results reported by the Mingo County Clerk's Office Tuesday night. Canvass will take place next week, per state code.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

