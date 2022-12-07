Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Newly-elected Mingo County Commissioner Nathan Brown was joined by his family Wednesday, Nov. 30, for a swearing in ceremony at the Mingo County Courthouse.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — Democrat Nathan Brown was sworn in for the Mingo County Commission and will begin his term Nov. 30.

Brown secured a seat on the Mingo County Commission in the Nov. 8 special election for the unexpired term of the late Gavin Smith. He will serve through 2026.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

