WILLIAMSON — Newly elected Mingo County Commissioner Nathan Brown was recently selected as commission president for the upcoming year.
Brown secured a seat on the Mingo County Commission in the Nov. 8 special election for the unexpired term of the late Gavin Smith. He was sworn in Nov. 30 and will serve through 2026.
Commissioner Diann Hannah made the motion to select Brown, which was seconded by outgoing commission president and recently re-elected commissioner Thomas Taylor.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as the president of the Mingo Commission,” Brown said. “I look forward serving the people of Mingo County in my role as president. I want to thank Commissioner Taylor for his service as president the last two years and look forward to working with both Commissioner Taylor and Hannah to make Mingo County a better place. I am hopeful we can bring forward ideas and policies that make Ming County citizens lives a little easier.”
Brown, who resides in Lenore, was unopposed in the May primary and faced Republican challenger Russell Deskins in November. He works as a lawyer in Williamson. Brown previously served two terms in the West Virginia Legislature representing the 20th district. He chose not to seek re-election to instead pursue the county commission seat.
“Primarily, I wanted to try to get into a role that allowed a better ability to serve people more locally,” Brown said prior to the election. “In the state Legislature you’re really tasked with writing West Virginia law that governs everyone in the state. I felt I could make a better impact on Mingo County as a commissioner versus a legislator.”
When interviewed before the election and asked what issues he hoped to focus on if elected, Brown named the litter problem as a major issue that needs to be addressed. He also mentioned the growing jail bill, which he said he feels the state needs to reassess the system for after the implementation of regional jails.
“One of the things we’ve got to do, is we’ve got to find a way to patrol our litter problem,” Brown said. “We’ve got to look at things such as transfer stations. We’ve got to look at litter control as part of community service. We also need to focus on the jail bill. The jail bill for the county costs a lot of money. A lot of taxpayer resources go into housing inmates.”
Hannah was selected as commission president pro-tempore.
