WILLIAMSON — Newly elected Mingo County Commissioner Nathan Brown was recently selected as commission president for the upcoming year.

Brown secured a seat on the Mingo County Commission in the Nov. 8 special election for the unexpired term of the late Gavin Smith. He was sworn in Nov. 30 and will serve through 2026.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

