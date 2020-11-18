U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III joined with Democratic Party leaders for a virtual 2020 Roosevelt-Kennedy Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 24. During the celebration, Nathan Brown from Mingo County received recognition as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.
Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 35th annual awards ceremony, said the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts.
“Our goal is to recognize these special people who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said. “The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every individual in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people are the truly effective party workers.”
Brown was recently re-elected to his second term as a member of the House of Delegates serving the 20th District.