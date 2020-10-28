The Mingo County Democratic Executive Committee unanimously approved the selection of Delegate Nathan Brown, who serves the 20th District that serves Mingo and Logan counties, as its Democrat of the Year for 2020.
Brown serves as vice chairman of the Insurance, Industry and Labor Committees and also serves on the interim Judiciary, Labor and Worker Safety Issues Committees.
Chair H. Truman Chafin said Brown is an excellent choice.
“He is a Christian, family man and has done much for the 10th District and Mingo County,” Chafin said.
Brown will be honored at the Roosevelt-Kennedy Virtual Dinner to be held later this year in Charleston.
The event will be broadcast statewide in 2020.
Brown was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2018 and is an attorney at Ferrell and Brown in Williamson.
He and his wife live in Lenore and have three children, Garrett, Grayson and Gavin.