The Clay Center with Nederlander National Markets has announced the return of Broadway in Charleston.
Last year’s season was canceled due to COVID-19.
The upcoming season opens Feb. 16 with “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” followed by “Hairspray” March 22, “Anastasia” April 12 and “Jersey Boys” April 27. The rescheduled performance of “Stomp” will be held Nov. 18. Tickets for the original performance will be honored.
Season ticket packages start at $155 based on seating and are on sale now. On-sale dates for individual tickets to be announced later.
For more information or to order season tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.