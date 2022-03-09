U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Monday announced $19.7 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration aimed at expanding broadband internet services in Logan and Mingo counties.
According to a news release from Manchin’s office, the funding will support the Fiber to Premises project in both counties, which will enable last-mile broadband access and provide service to more than 12,000 households.
Partnering in the project is GigaBeam Networks, the broadband internet service provider named in the middle-mile expansion project announced last year.
Before Monday’s announcement, the broadband initiative was just one of several topics discussed by Logan County Economic Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins during the Logan County Commission’s regular session Tuesday, Feb. 22. Adkins said the actual building to house the equipment for the project in Logan is due sometime in March.
“When that happens in March, probably 12 to 14 months after that, we should have, pretty much, broadband throughout the county for people who are unserved or underserved,” Adkins said. “If you already have service, the only way you’ll participate in this is if your service is underserving you and not meeting the federal guidelines.”
On the topic of county cleanliness, Adkins said the county has new software that will better track dilapidated properties on the side of the legal system.
He said 150 registered letters are planned to be sent out to owners of dilapidated properties, with a goal of 325 registered letters sent out over the next three months.
Adkins said the problem of litter and dilapidated properties poses an issue to potential industry and future tourism prospects even as ridership of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is currently on the upward trend.
“We know that the trail is doing good, but those people who are coming, they do make comments about some of those structures,” Adkins said.
Adkins said the county also plans to “aggressively” tackle the issue of junk vehicles on Logan County’s streets and littering throughout the county. He said the littering problem is something that needs changed in the culture and as such, the county is in talks with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to distribute anti-littering literature in the county’s schools.
While noting that most of Logan County has had public water for decades, Adkins said some of that infrastructure has now aged to the point of needing some upgrades. Adkins said the county hopes to provide more public sewage as well.
Following Adkins’ report, commissioners approved the following drawdown resolutions:
- Mill Creek Tank Landslide Repair Project: E.L. Robinson Engineering Co. — $49,000; HD Media Company, LLC — $254.34; The Logan Banner — $195.75
- Northern Regional Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project: E.L. Robinson Engineering Co. — $60,000
- Mud Fork Sanitary Sewer Extension Project: E.L. Robinson Engineering Co. — $28,000
- Holden Sanitary Sewer Extension Project: E.L. Robinson Engineering Co. — $149,500
Commissioners also approved $1,500 to the Step By Step Grow Appalachia Gardening Program.