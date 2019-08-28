Williamson Daily News
BREEDEN - A Mingo County man has been arrested after police allege he broke into his girlfriend's home while she was sleeping, beat her and proceeded to steal $150 cash, food, drinks and the victim's false teeth.
Marvin L. Vance Jr, 42, of Breeden, was arrested Aug. 17 by the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police and charged with burglary, domestic assault, domestic battery and petit larceny stemming from an incident June 27, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
The complaint states that the victim contacted the WVSP and told the investigating officer that Vance broke into her home while she was sleeping and once she woke up he began to punch the victim in the face and grab her arms. Vance allegedly told the victim that he "would beat her to death."
Vance left but allegedly took with him $150 in cash, as well as food, drinks and false teeth that belonged to the victim.
On Aug. 17, a trooper with the WVSP went to a residence in Breeden to serve Vance with warrants for his arrest. As he approached the home, Vance walked out the front door. The trooper told Vance to walk toward him, but he ran back inside. The trooper searched the home, found Vance hiding in the bathroom and placed him under arrest.
Vance was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Jim Harvey and is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $12,000 bail.
BRANDISHING A DEADLY WEAPON: Ronnie Lee Swank, 42, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 22 by the WVSP and charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and wanton endangerment after he allegedly fired three shots with his pistol outside of Miner Mart service center in Taylorville during a fight in April of this year. Upon review of the video footage, officers also observed the defendant point the gun at the victim.
CONSPIRACY: Claude Helvey, age unknown, of Goodman Avenue in Williamson was arrested Aug. 12 by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department and charged with conspiracy to deliver three oxycodone tablets and 1/2 gram of cocaine to an undercover informant in January 2009.
POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER: David Allen Daniels, 40, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and simple possession of a controlled substance, heroin, by the WVSP.
FLEEING, DRIVING SUSPENDED: Jerry Endicott, 42, of Kermit was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended, fleeing, reckless driving and driving left of center by the MCSD.
LARCENY: Penny Lea Lester, 45, of Baisden was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with grand larceny and receiving or transferring stolen goods by the MCSD.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Leonard Young Jr., 21, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with domestic assault, obstructing, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by the Williamson Police Department.
DUI, DRIVING SUSPENDED:Paul William Coleman, 42, of North Matewan was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with DUI-1st offense, driving suspended, having no operators and no proof of insurance by the WPD.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Corey Scott Lester, 19, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with destruction of property by the WVSP stemming from an incident Aug. 11 when he vandalized a vehicle at Collensworth Apartments with damages valued at approximately $3,322.
FALSE INFO: Renee Tessa Perry, 43, of Breeden was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with providing false information by the WVSP.
ASSAULT: Tommy James Messer, 48, of Breeden was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with assault and destruction of property by the MCSD stemming from an incident in June of this year.
BATTERY: Daniel Kozee, 28, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with battery on a government official, unlawful assault, destruction of property, and obstructing an officer by the MCSD stemming from an incident on July 15.
BATTERY, ASSAULT: Theodore Edward Wolford, 56, of Wharncliffe was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with two counts of assault and two counts of battery stemming from a incident in February 2017.
DRIVING SUSPENDED: Joel D. McClanahan, 58, of Matewan was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with driving suspended, driving revoked, defective equipment, no operators, no insurance and driving left of center by the WPD.
OBSTRUCTING,TRESPASSING: Luresia Lynn Whitt, 29, of Sarah Ann was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with trespassing and obstructing an officer by the WPD.
DOMESTIC ASSUALT, BATTERY: Priscilla Jean Vance, 41, of Breeden was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with domestic assault, domestic battery and destruction of property by the MCSD.
DUI, CONTRIBUTING: Montgomery Scott, 22, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with DUI, open container, failure to stop, no insurance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by the WPD.
TRESPASSING: Fed Lee Blevins, 38, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with trespassing, public intoxication, obstructing, and fleeing on foot by the WPD.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Billy Prater, 36, of Red a Jacket was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with domestic battery, destruction of property, and petit larceny stemming from an incident in January 2017 by the MCSD.
CONSPIRACY: Ronny L. Chaffins, 55, of Wharncliffe was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with conspiracy, breaking and entering, and petit larceny stemming from an incident in September 2018 by the WVSP.
CONSPIRACY: Jessica Rayna Chaffins, 27, of Wharncliffe was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with conspiracy by the WVSP.
COUNTERFEIT: Lee Cline, 26, of Princeton was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with possession of counterfeit with intent and conspiracy by the Gilbert Police Department.
COUNTERFEIT: Cynthia Gwen Cline, age unknown, of Wharncliffe was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with possession of counterfeit with intent and conspiracy by the Gilbert Police Department.
DISCLAIMER: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.