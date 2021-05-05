BREEDEN — A Breeden man was placed behind bars this past week and is facing a variety of charges after law enforcement say he was shooting a firearm near his home at what he believed was “10 people trying to rob him.”
Jonathan David McCoy, 42, was arrested April 24 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, two counts of simple possession and falsely reporting an emergency, according to a criminal complaint recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, the officer responded to a call from Mingo County 911 about a man who had been shooting an AR-15 close to a home along Board Camp Road in Breeden.
While speaking with the original caller, a dispatcher with Mingo 911 alerted the officer that McCoy was now calling and requested law enforcement at his property due to “approximately 10 people trying to rob him,” according to the report.
The complaint states that “the officer was also advised that the defendant said he was shooting at people on his property, however they were refusing to leave.”
After arriving on scene the officer saw the man walking out of a wooded area carrying a rifle scope. The man told the officer that he footage and pictures that he wanted to show him of the people attempting to rob his home, according to the report.
The report goes on to say that McCoy proceeded to show the officer various videos and images that did not show anyone at his residence.
After going inside of the home, the report says that the officer discovered a black Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle with a 100-pound drum magazine in the living room.
While placing him under arrest the officer discovered a metal tin containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a bag containing a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana, according to the report.
It was also discovered that McCoy had a pair of active warrants, both of which were served during his arrest. He is also facing charges in a pair of destruction of property charges for incidents in 2008 and 2019.
McCoy was arraigned in Mingo Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail, where he remains behind bars as of press time.
WVSP Cpl. D.L. Contos was listed on the complaint as the investigating officer.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.