WILLIAMSON — Two residents at Serenity Pointe in Williamson were arrested Saturday, Dec. 14, following an altercation that left one Williamson police officer injured.
James Alvin Harrison, 46, and Felix Reed, 40, both of Williamson, were arrested by the WPD and charged with battery on an officer and unlawful assault on an officer, both felonies.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, officers responded to a fight in progress between two residents at Serenity Pointe in Williamson, which is a drug abuse rehabilitation facility in the old Sycamore Inn building.
Officers located Reed and Harrison, both of whom appeared intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to police.
Both men were allegedly arguing and shoving one another until officers told the defendants to separate and come outside the apartment, at which point they began to attack the officers.
Both Reed and Harrison were sprayed with three-second bursts of pepper spray in an attempt to control the situation, according to the report.
Harrison was taken to the ground while Reed continued to resist and punched WPD Patrolman Matt Tiller twice in the head.
Reed allegedly continued to fight with Tiller while they were on the ground, but Tiller was able to eventually get control of Reed and place him under arrest.
During the altercation, Tiller suffered a boxer’s fracture to his right hand that required medical attention, according to the report.
Serenity Pointe opened in downtown Williamson during the first week of April 2018. Residents and city officials voiced concerns about its proximity to local bars and potential easy access to drugs.
The rehab facility is operated by the Mingo County Housing Authority, who began to lease the former hotel from its owners in 2016. The authority agreed to pay $1,500 a month to rent the building, according to the lease agreement.
Both Reed and Harrison were arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Dave Justice and are currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. If convicted, they could each face up to five years in prison.
WPD Sgt. Jarrod Marcum and Mingo County Sheriff Deputy Blake Sipple also responded for backup.