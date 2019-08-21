WILLIAMSON - The Williamson Park Board will have to conduct a search for new executive director after Brandon Ball informed the board he was resigning from his position at the regular meeting Monday, Aug. 12, at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
"I'm very thankful for the opportunity I've had here at the Williamson Park Board. It wouldn't be right if I didn't thank the late Pierce Whitt because if it wasn't for him I would have never had the opportunity," Ball said in an interview with the WDN.
"Since I've taken the job, my whole life has basically been dedicated to the youth and sports in the area. It's a great job, but a better job opportunity just came along, and I'll be able to better provide for my family."
Ball was hired as director in May 2015 and took over for longtime director Whitt, who spent 37 years working for the City of Williamson. Ball says that even though he is stepping down, he still sees great things in the future for the Park Board.
"I wish nothing but the best for the Park Board," Ball said. "I'm proud of our accomplishments over the past four years, and I'm very confident that the Park Board will keep on moving forward."
Ball helped accomplished many things as director of the Park Board, including completely painting the outside of the fieldhouse, repairing the fieldhouse roof, replacing the old windows and making repairs to Don Zapplan Park next to the softball park in West End..
Park Board President Steve Wilson said the board was disappointed to learn that Ball would be stepping down but expressed his gratitude for Ball's service to the board over the past four years.
"I won't say that I'm not a little bit disappointed," Wilson said.
"I think Brandon has done an admirable job. He's got really good people skills and has a really nice circle of influence in the community. He's got a passion for Williamson and a passion for sports. But he has an opportunity to bring home more bacon for his family, and he wants to take advantage of that."
Wilson said that Ball would serve out his tenure as director with his final day being Sept. 6.
He also said that the board will take applications for a new executive director over the course of the next month. To apply for the position, pick up an application at City Hall in Williamson. All applications must be turned in by Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Current members of the Williamson Park Board include Wilson, Marvi Rosen (vice president), Helen Ann Stanley, John Mark Hubbard, David Jewell, Virdell Banks and Sherri Hairston-Brown representing the Williamson City Council.
Banks was recently appointed to the board to replace longtime board member and President Chris Ooten, who also resigned.
The Williamson Park Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.