GILBERT — Boxing classes for all ages are now being offered at the Larry Joe Harless Center in Gilbert.
The classes are hosted each week by Alex Davis of Wyoming County. Davis fights under the moniker of Rhino through New Line Cage Fighting, now partnered with King of the Mountain State.
“This is my third week doing classes,” Davis said. “My first fight was in May of 2021.”
The classes started being offered for kids ages 5 to 18, but Davis has since opened it up to adults as well. No previous experience is required.
“I had a few inquire that were up in age,” Davis said. “I told them to come on, I had room for more. All ages are welcome.
“I’m teaching basic boxing skills right now,” Davis said. “As everyone progresses, we’ll dive into other things. It’s for self-defense, standing up to bullies and stuff. I’m not condoning needless fighting, but everyone needs to know how to protect themselves.”
The classes take place at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 3 p.m. every Sunday. The cost is $30 for the first child then $20 each for any additional siblings.
“They can contact me, or they can just show up,” Davis said. “The doors are open for everybody. They just pay at the front desk and walk up to the classroom.”
Davis said he does not want cost to be a deterrent for any child who wants to participate.
“If you or someone you know doesn’t have the extra money for the class, just let me know, and it will be kept confidential and will be handled quietly,” Davis said.
Anyone needing more information can contact Davis at 304-953-9132.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.