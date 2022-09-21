Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GILBERT — Boxing classes for all ages are now being offered at the Larry Joe Harless Center in Gilbert.

The classes are hosted each week by Alex Davis of Wyoming County. Davis fights under the moniker of Rhino through New Line Cage Fighting, now partnered with King of the Mountain State.

