MADISON, W.Va. — Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Donna Taylor’s resignation was announced during the Boone County Commission’s emergency session Wednesday.
All three commissioners agreed to accept Taylor’s resignation request, effective June 4.
Taylor currently faces charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary Board with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, accusing her of violating rules of competence, diligence and fairness to opposing party and counsel.
During a meeting on March 28, commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with the process of removing Taylor from office in response to the charges.
On April 3, the commission issued a resolution for the removal of Taylor as prosecutor in accordance with state statutes.
“This resignation is due to the hostile work environment and unrealistic work expectations. I can no longer keep coming into the office under these circumstances,” Taylor stated in her resignation letter.
In accordance with West Virginia Code 3-10-8b, the commission appointed assistant prosecuting attorney Francis Curnutte as the temporary prosecutor for a period of no more than 30 days. Curnutte will fill the role June 5, assuming the vacancy is still available on that date.
Commission President Brett Kuhn said he believes Taylor’s resignation is a step towards restoring the trust of Boone County residents.
“I think that’s the first step here. We want to restore faith in the office and faith in the legal process,” Kuhn said.
Kuhn said he found Taylor’s allegations of a hostile work environment surprising.
“It is surprising seeing as we are not her supervisor, but I would say that is par for the course,” Kuhn said. “I think at the end of March when we started this process, you saw the community — they were out in force and this room was filled. They wanted answers, they wanted closure, and I think what we’ve reached now with this resignation will provide that closure. I think moving forward, again we’re going to be transparent, everyone’s going to understand what direction we’re moving in and I think that will allow this community to put this behind us and move forward as we go through 2023 and 2024,” added Kuhn.
Commissioner Jacob Messer echoed the sentiments of Kuhn, and said the resignation may help the process to rebuild community trust.
“I think President Kuhn said it best, that now we start the process of healing the wounds,” Messer said. “As he said, we are a resilient bunch here in Boone County, and I think we move forward with the ultimate goal of that office providing justice for all of our victims and their families.”
Messer said Curnutte assuming the role of interim prosecutor will have a positive influence on the office.
“Mr. Curnutte has been here a short time, however he’s made a mark in a short time,” Messer said. “He’s helped us solidify that office, and he’s done well with his cases. I believe that he will be a positive influence as the interim prosecuting attorney, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish for our citizens in the 30-day period.”
Taylor was admitted to the West Virginia State Bar Oct. 11, 2017, and she was elected as the prosecuting attorney of Boone County on Nov. 3, 2020.
Taylor did not immediately respond to a text requesting a comment.