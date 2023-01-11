Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MADISON — Although he now lives in Maryland, Mike Graham is a Boone County native with a lifelong passion for research.

Growing up on Rock Creek, Graham received his elementary education at Foster Grade, Rock Creek Middle School and Madison Grade School. He graduated from Scott High School in the class of 1979. Before earning his bachelor’s of arts in journalism and master’s of arts in political science at Marshall University, Graham began his writing career with the Coal Valley News during his senior year of high school, where he reported on local sports.

