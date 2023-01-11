MADISON — Although he now lives in Maryland, Mike Graham is a Boone County native with a lifelong passion for research.
Growing up on Rock Creek, Graham received his elementary education at Foster Grade, Rock Creek Middle School and Madison Grade School. He graduated from Scott High School in the class of 1979. Before earning his bachelor’s of arts in journalism and master’s of arts in political science at Marshall University, Graham began his writing career with the Coal Valley News during his senior year of high school, where he reported on local sports.
“It was great, I loved those years. I covered Scott, Van and Sherman,” Graham said.
Now, Graham is the author of the following books: “On this Day in West Virginia Civil War History;” “The Coal River Valley in the Civil War: West Virginia Mountains, 1861;” and the prize-winning “Mantle of Heroism: Battle for Tarawa and the Struggle for the Gilberts, November 1943” (Main Selection of the Military Book Club Award).
He said his family’s extensive military background combined with them being early settlers in Boone County created his passion for the research of Civil War history in this area.
“They were among some of the first settlers. That, alone, created a lot of family stories that were passed down through the generations, and the Civil War was a big part of those narratives. I’m pretty sure that’s what initially sparked my interest in it as a kid growing up there in Boone County.”
He said he believes military history in the southern West Virginia area is largely untold.
“Growing up, I never heard much about the details of the Civil War in the region, and certainly in the Coal River Valley,” he said. “In the early 2000s I realized that I had a lot of material here that really ought to be published before the memories or history itself was lost. The more I dug into it and the more research I did, the more I learned.”
Graham aims to have his newest book released during the later part of this year, and that book will be centered around the first year of the Civil War in West Virginia.
He additionally shared his advice for aspiring young writers in the coalfields.
“Be open to possibilities. Don’t have lead in your feet. For me, the difference maker was going out to see and experiencing the world.
“My writing career, I really owe to the Boone County School system and the opportunity that the Coal Valley News gave me,” he continued. “Any other advice I have is never stop writing, just keep plugging away.”
At this time, Graham also serves as an adjunct professor of history, security and global studies at American Military University and is the chief financial officer at the global development and education organization IREX in Washington, D.C.
Graham’s books can be found on Amazon.
