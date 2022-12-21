WILLIAMSON — Bonnie’s Bus recently revisited Williamson for the second time this year.
Amy Hannah, one of the organizers who brings the bus to the area each year, received a screening from Bonnie’s Bus in 2021, a mobile mammography unit from the West Virginia University Cancer Institute that provides breast cancer screening throughout the state, especially in rural parts of the state with limited or no access to screening mammography.
Hannah, who works both as director of the Mingo County Family Resource Network and in a position with Williamson Health and Wellness Center as well as serving as a member of the Mingo County Board of Education — said she participated in the Bonnie’s Bus screening only in an effort to encourage others to take the time to do so as well.
She said her screenings did show some change, which led her to look into resources to continue testing.
“I had tested with Bonnie’s Bus in 2020, and they suggested that I have follow-up tests,” Hannah said. “I said if there’s not significant change I’m not doing it because I don’t want that bill. In 2021, Bonnie’s Bus said to me ‘when you get that call that says you need a follow-up, please go.’ I kind of felt like maybe something was there that they saw.”
Hannah said early detection was life-saving for her, and that it can be for so many other women, too. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. Survival rates are significantly higher when the cancer is detected early.
Hannah said Bonnie’s Bus returned to Williamson this year on Sept. 13 and that during that visit 23 local women were able to receive screenings. She said this exhibited a 100% show rate for the screenings scheduled. She said of the screenings done, four women were referred for follow-up testing after receiving their first ever mammogram on the bus.
During its second round of testing Dec. 13, 22 more people were able to receive mammograms.
Hannah said her work with Bonnie’s Bus in Williamson brings her great pride because she knows first-hand what a crucial service it is for rural health.
Screening from Bonnie’s Bus is not free, but is provided for women, men, transgender and gender-diverse people with private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or those who qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia who are age 40 and older can receive a screening mammogram on the Bus through grant funding and donations.
In 2022, an estimated 1,470 women in West Virginia will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and approximately 290 will die from the disease. Breast cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in West Virginia women.
Health Department Director Keith Blankenship said there are also resources available at the Mingo County Health Department for uninsured and underinsured women in the county, including referrals for breast cancer screenings.
