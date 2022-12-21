Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210419-logwdn-bonniesbus.jpg

Bonnie’s Bus was created for those with limited or no access to mammography screenings.

 Courtesy of WVU Medicine

WILLIAMSON — Bonnie’s Bus recently revisited Williamson for the second time this year.

Amy Hannah, one of the organizers who brings the bus to the area each year, received a screening from Bonnie’s Bus in 2021, a mobile mammography unit from the West Virginia University Cancer Institute that provides breast cancer screening throughout the state, especially in rural parts of the state with limited or no access to screening mammography.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you