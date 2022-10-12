Williamson Health & Wellness Center welcomed Bonnie’s Bus on Sept. 13. Reserved by Mingo County Family Resource Network Director Amy Hannah for employee wellness, Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that travels across rural areas of West Virginia offering breast cancer screenings in a comfortable, convenient environment.
Established in 2009 to honor Bonnie Wells Wilson, who succumbed to breast cancer in rural West Virginia, Bonnie’s Bus was created for those with limited or no access to mammography screenings. The bus serves those with private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, qualified applicants of the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program in addition to uninsured patients who can also be screened through grant funding and donations.