20210419-logwdn-bonniesbus.jpg

Bonnie’s Bus plans daily stops in the region from Sept. 13-17.

 Courtesy of WVU Medicine

MORGANTOWN — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mingo, Logan, Raleigh and Webster counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.

Bonnie’s Bus is a service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute.

