Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education voted to table and rebid the Tug Valley High School career and technical facility building project after the bid came in nearly double the original estimated cost of the project.

Accountant Rodney McCoy said bids were opened a few days before the meeting Oct. 18.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you