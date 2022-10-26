WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education voted to table and rebid the Tug Valley High School career and technical facility building project after the bid came in nearly double the original estimated cost of the project.
Accountant Rodney McCoy said bids were opened a few days before the meeting Oct. 18.
“While there were three contractors that attended the pre-bid meeting in September, we only had one that showed up to submit a bid on this project,” McCoy said.
McCoy said the base bid for the project received came in at $3,059,000. With acoustic panels added inside the facility to help with noise control, the total bid came in at $3.123 million.
McCoy said this project has been in the works since 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a major hurdle into the process. As a result of the pandemic, he said the cost of materials has also skyrocketed and resulted in the bid coming in 45% over the initial estimates and original budget for the project.
McCoy said a projection done in March, just seven months ago, estimated the projected cost being $1.6 million. An updated projection done in September raised that estimate to $2.15 million.
McCoy said this jump is not uncommon for projects of this size in the current market. He said that’s what led the West Virginia School Building Authority to cancel its fall funding cycle, as it is seeing the impact of increased construction costs.
Board member James Baisden asked how long rebidding the project would take. McCoy said he would encourage rebidding, but giving some time before restarting the process in the hopes that prices would begin to come down some.
Superintendent Johnny Branch said work has been done in Tug Valley High School to free up rooms to offer career and technical courses on campus so that those students are not all having to be bused to another facility.
As currently bid, the system would not be able to afford a project of that scale. Treasurer Beth Daniels said given other projects in the works, grant commitments and general operational costs of the system, they could not take on a project at this time so far over the allotted budget.
Board member John Preece moved that the project be tabled and rebid at a later time, which the board unanimously approved.
