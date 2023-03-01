WILLIAMSON — Among the discussions regarding maintenance needs, pending projects and purchase approvals, the Mingo County Board of Education was asked to “take a hard look” at spending as formation of the FY 2024 budget looms.
During her report at the regular meeting last Tuesday, Treasurer Beth Daniels urged the board to be financially conscious when making decisions on what projects to undertake.
Earlier in the meeting, Accountant Rodney McCoy presented bids for HVAC projects that had initially been planned at three schools — Tug Valley High School, Williamson PK-8 and Matewan PK-8. These projects are set to be funded through the American Rescue Plan ESSER funds.
McCoy said $11.3 million had been allocated for all projects from the fund, which initially included the three HVAC projects, an outdoor classroom project and upgrades to two auditoriums.
The bids for the three projects came in at $4,675,000 for Matewan; $4,695,000 for Williamson and $5,795,000 for Tug Valley, totaling $15.2 million if all three projects were pursued.
McCoy recommended prioritizing two projects to come from the ESSER funding — Tug Valley due to the age of the HVAC there and Williamson due to the size of its student population. He said the county will pursue other funding options for the Matewan project. McCoy said focusing on two of the three projects would still allow funding to be left for other projects that bids have been sought for.
Superintendent Johnny Branch additionally said the outdoor classrooms part of the initial plans when the system received the funds were no longer a priority, as the auditorium upgrades will address a greater need.
Board member John Preece asked if the board could table and rebid the project to see if construction costs would come down but McCoy said action needed to be taken so the funds could be utilized in the time frame required by the federal government. The board approved moving forward with the two projects recommended by McCoy.
The board additionally tabled a request for new LED lighting for the football fields at Burch PK-8 and Tug Valley High School. Maintenance Director William Hensley said this was on the agenda because the age and condition of the current poles present a safety issue at both fields.
Board members asked Hensley which field’s poles were in worse condition. He said Burch had visible structural damage, and his concern for the poles at Tug Valley came from them being the same age as the ones at Burch.
Hensley was asked to approach the company about the possibility of a discount if lights for both fields were purchased at once rather than the estimates for each field that were presented.
Preece expressed frustration and said he felt that funds should be prioritized at some point for a CTE building at Tug Valley. This project was previously tabled indefinitely due to bids coming in significantly over project estimates.
During her presentation, Daniels said she would not encourage a project like the CTE building because the board may face a problem of starting a project like that then not having the funds to complete it, additionally taking funds away from everyday maintenance and emergency situations that arise.
Board member Amy Hannah said while she wants the best of everything there is to offer for all the schools in the county, she also wants to see the board spend its money wisely and do what is in the best interest for keeping operations running. Board member Tom Slone echoed those sentiments.
Board member James Baisden proposed making a list of top priorities for the system and rough estimates for the cost of those projects for the board to look over and consider. Additionally, Daniels said she’d be receiving the levy estimates for the upcoming fiscal year within the next month so the budget committee could meet to begin looking at where cuts may need to be made and how to spend in a way that is fiscally responsible.
