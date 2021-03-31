WILLIAMSON — In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the members of the Mingo County Board of Education voted Wednesday, March 24, to name Dr. Johnny Branch as the next superintendent of Mingo County Schools, beginning July 1.
Branch will succeed Don Spence, who in February announced his plans to retire at the end of his contract on June 30. Branch currently serves as assistant superintendent of Mingo County Schools, a role which he has held since being brought on board by Spence in 2017.
“I am humbled and grateful to our Board of Education for the opportunity to serve Mingo County Schools as Superintendent,” Branch said. “I don’t say that lightly. This board has been instrumental in bringing our district where it is today. Our current leader, Mr. Don Spence, modeled amazing leadership from when he first took his seat, to when the pandemic upended what we always knew school to be. His are large shoes to fill.”
Branch was selected out of a pool of six applicants. His four-year contract as superintendent — the details of which have not yet been disclosed — will take effect July 1.
Prior to being named the district’s assistant superintendent, Branch served as principal of Tug Valley High School from 2010 to 2017. Before that, he was principal of Williamson High School for two years. His first teaching jobs were in 2004, when he began substitute teaching and later began teaching third grade that same year.
Branch said one of his goals will be expanding access to mental health and support services for students, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has put quite an emotional strain on our students,” Branch said. “We will give them an excellent education, but we also understand the trauma they have experienced over the last year. I will work with our board and our staff to provide greater access to mental health and support services to our kids.”
Additionally, Branch addressed the need for facility improvements in the county and said he seeks to get those done during his time as superintendent.
“Throughout a time of dwindling revenue sources, I know the wise actions of our board, Superintendent Spence and our finance department have brought us to a financial standing that will enable us to proceed with needed repairs and upgrades to our facilities,” Branch said. “We are looking toward securing remaining funding and developing a schedule to address several roof and ventilation projects.”