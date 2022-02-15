CINDERELLA — During a Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, the four remaining members of the Mingo County Board of Education discussed the process for appointing an individual to fill the seat vacated by Sabrina Grace, who resigned Jan. 29 to run in the May primary for West Virginia State Senate in the Sixth District.
Per West Virginia code, the MCBOE has 45 days upon the date of resignation to fill the vacated seat. The individual who is selected will fill out the remainder of Grace’s term, which ends June 30, 2024. Grace was first elected in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.
Mingo County Schools Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch explained that county policy 0145 outlines the procedure to fill a seat. According to the policy, the board “must seek qualified and interested candidates from the community through the news media, by word of mouth, or by contacts with appropriate organizations.”
Interested applicants must submit a letter to the board president expressing their interest in the position. Once applications are received, each applicant will be interviewed by the remaining board members.
Branch noted that only applicants from magisterial districts with no more than one current board member can be considered to fill the vacancy. Only one district — Williamson — currently has two board members — Machelle McCormick and Tom Slone.
As of press time Monday, Mingo County Schools has the vacancy advertisement posted to their website at www.mingoschools.com.
Letters of interest and resumes must be addressed to MCBOE President James Ed Baisden, and letters must be received no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. Letters are to be submitted to the district office at 110 Cinderella Road, Williamson — Attention: Rocky Hall, Director of Human Resources.
The criteria for interested applicants is as follows:
- Must be a citizen and resident of Mingo County
- Must provide written documentation of a 911 address
- Must submit a copy of your driver’s license or state ID with your letter of interest and resume. A valid email address must be provided. The applicant will receive an email that will provide a link to complete a criminal background check. A non-refundable fee ranging from $25 to $45 is required for the background check, payable directly to the screening service by credit or debit card. All background check information is confidential.
- Must possess at least a high school diploma or a general education development (GED) diploma
- Must, if he or she is an employee of the Mingo County Board of Education, agree to promptly resign from all such positions of employment if and when appointed by the board to fill the vacancy before taking office
- Must not be a candidate for or hold any other public office
- Must not be a candidate for or serve as an elected member of any political party executive committee
- Must meet all requirements of WV Code 18-5-1a
Additionally, each applicant must be at least 18 years old and entitled to vote.
The board intends to have a person selected by their next LSIC meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22.